Tigers ready to add another soccer National Title

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s men’s soccer team heard their names called in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The defending champs are a 6th seed in the big dance. The team is ready to hoist another trophy.

“Looking forward to it so much and really make another run. Hopefully another back to back championship.” Isaiah Reid, Clemson senior forward, said.

The reigning champs are back.

“These guys are ready. They’re tournament tested,” Mike Noonan, Clemson men’s soccer coach, said. “We’re confident in our abilities and we’re ready to take on the NCAA Tournament now.”

BREAKING: #Clemson Men’s soccer was named a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/GaD1SXK3LB — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 14, 2022

Senior Isaiah Reid is ready to lead Clemson back to the Championship game.

“The mindset for us this year is more so to create our own legacy for our own brotherhood,” Reid said. “And to respect the tradition that we’ve already had here, but to add something on to the Clemson soccer legacy. So, for the boys, it’s more so about really earning something for everyone in this program now and making a new name for the 2022 team and adding onto what this program has done in the past.”

A huge benefit to the Tigers is homefield advantage. Head Coach Mike Noonan has a record of 100-34-15 at home with Clemson.

“It’s a huge advantage. Our team over the course of time since I’ve been here our record is lopsided when we’re at Riggs (field),” Noonan said. “It’s a credit to the institution of Clemson. It’s a credit to our program. It’s a credit to mostly the amazing fans that we have that come and support us. We’re going to get that orange wall out and make whoever comes here feel a little uncomfortable.”

The team is confident another title can return to Tigertown.

“100 percent,” Reid said. “But, more so our focus is on just being the best we can and I feel like if we are the best we can and play to the Clemson standard, then winning another championship is definitely in the cards for us.”

Clemson awaits the winner of UCLA and California Baptist for their match this Sunday, 6 p.m. at Riggs Field.

