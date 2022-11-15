Upstate child rescued after falling down 20 foot well
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue announced that crews helped rescue a child this afternoon after they reportedly fell down a 20-foot deep well.
Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 2:00 p.m.
According to officials, crews removed the child within minutes after they arrived.
Taylors Fire and Rescue shared pictures of the scene via Facebook.
