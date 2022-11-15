Upstate child rescued after falling down 20 foot well

Upstate child rescued from well
Upstate child rescued from well(Taylors Fire and Rescue)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue announced that crews helped rescue a child this afternoon after they reportedly fell down a 20-foot deep well.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 2:00 p.m.

According to officials, crews removed the child within minutes after they arrived.

Taylors Fire and Rescue shared pictures of the scene via Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cars for Blakylee
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
Cars for Blakylee
Cars for Blakylee
Canned goods donations at Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union.
Non-profit asking for Hispanic food donations
Paralympian files lawsuit
Upstate Paralympian files lawsuit alleging sexual abuse