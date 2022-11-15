Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome.

“If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think that’s the one thing that people misunderstand is not every child has signs of being disabled,” said Blakylee’s Mother, Briana Seirmarco.

Rett Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can impact speech, affect purposeful hand use, lead to seizures, and more.

“It’s been a struggle, especially here lately,” said Seirmarco. “She’s had a lot more seizure increase. She went from walking to not walking, so she is wheelchair-bound right now,” said Seirmarco.

Hospital trips and medical expenses have been piling up for Blakylee’s family, and after hearing their story, Rebecca Devall wanted to help her friend.

“My son is three-years-old, and he has some issues, but I guess, kind of, my mama heart hurt for her and her kid,” explained Devall.

Devall started Prime Unit Outlaws after her friend Tyler Warfield passed away following a motorcycle crash in February 2021.

“Tyler had a heart of gold. He would literally give you the shirt off his back for anybody. So I know that it would make him happy,” said Devall.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 20, Cars for Blakylee will take over Spartan Motorcycle Company in Spartanburg County to raise money for the family.

“It’s overwhelming, a little bit, just to know that she’s going to have such a big community behind her,” said Seirmarco.

All the proceeds will go towards helping purchase an oxygen monitor and a special needs car seat.

“She doesn’t have to do it by herself, and that there are people here that care and want to help her,” said Devall.

On November 18, a bike, car, and truck parade will take place for Blakylee and her siblings in addition to the car show on Sunday.

The parade will start at Ingles in Laurens, with the last vehicle out at 7:30 p.m.

