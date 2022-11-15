Upstate school board holds meeting to discuss rezoning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools (GCS) board met on Tuesday evening to discuss possibly rezoning attendance lines.

On Nov. 15, board members discussed where students are zoned to attend school, which usually happens when a new school has been built.

However, GCS board member Linda Wells says the district needs to take a look at the numbers to make sure current zones make sense.

“It just seems like the right time to look at the information,” said Wells. “I’m not saying that you throw everything out, but you get somebody -- a consultant -- to look at that information and come back and give you some really strong recommendations.”

The district is also planning to spend $100 million in the next few years on school expansions.

The superintendent Burke Royster says he recommends the board wait until the newly elected members take office to make any decisions because change will create a domino effect.

“There’s no way to move people, in the vast majority of our buildings, move them into that attendance area without moving a corresponding, likely equal number, out to another building,” said Royster.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.