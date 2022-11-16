AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina.

Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials.

Bentley is described as four foot seven and 75 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Officials say Bentley’s abductor is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 919-796-3317 or 911 or star HP.

