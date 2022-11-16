Asheville PD needs help identifying ‘cat burglar’ who broke into restaurant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a cat burglar who broke into a West Asheville restaurant early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to a restaurant in the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 14 to investigate a report of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers found the back door forced open.

After further investigation, officers said they were able to determine the burglar tried to crack into a safe and after unsuccessful attempts, left behind burglary tools.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance, along with other physical evidence, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone that was involved in the break-in.

If you or anyone you know has information on the identity of the suspect, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

