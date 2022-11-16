Clemson controls from the start beating SC Upstate 80-71

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Tuesday night.

Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, but the rest of their teammates were 0 for 9.

Brevin Galloway scored 15 and PJ Hall added 13 off the bench for Clemson (2-1), which plays Bellarmine on Friday. Hunter Tyson grabbed 12 rebounds. The Tigers finished 31 of 55 (56.4%) despite just 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the foul line.

Clemson never trailed and led 41-32 at halftime. Hunter gave Clemson its largest lead of 19 points on a 3-pointer with 9:20 remaining in the second half.

Jordan Gainey scored 24 points, Trae Broadnax added 16 and Justin Bailey 15 off the bench for the Spartans (1-2).

The game marked only the second time the two school have played with Clemson having won both.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) hurdles over Louisville safety M.J. Griffin (26) on his...
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4
The Championship Trophy for the 2021 Clemson's men's soccer team sits in the center of the...
Tigers ready to add another soccer National Title
The Championship Trophy for the 2021 Clemson's men's soccer team sits in the center of the...
Tigers ready to add another soccer National Title
Chad Smith steps down as the head football coach at Pickens High School.
Chad Smith steps down as Pickens football coach