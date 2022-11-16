Crews respond to dumpster fire near Spartanburg Co. business

Dumpster fire in Spartanburg County
Dumpster fire in Spartanburg County(North Spartanburg Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews recently responded to a dumpster fire near a business on Thursday morning.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. and found the active fire.

According to officials, they were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into the business.

The department shared pictures from the scene via Facebook.

