Deputies looking for man last seen at motel in Anderson 2 months ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago.

Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Bowers drives a 2008 white Honda Accord with NC tag: YRC6769.

Anyone with information on where Bowers might be is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2022-15773.

