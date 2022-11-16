Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants.

Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes and long dark hair.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

