Deputies searching for three minors with medical conditions who ran away

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for three minors with medical conditions who ran away from a group home tonight.

Deputies said 12-year-old Isabella Burke, 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home. The home is on S. Industrial Drive, Simpsonville, SC.

Burke is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and no shoes. According to deputies, she has the mindset of a 9-year-old.

Middleton is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and no shoes. According to deputies, she has a serious medical condition.

Wagner is around 5 feet 1 inch tall and 131 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray or black jogging pants and no shoes. According to deputies, she also has a serious medical condition.

Deputies are actively searching the area with K-9s. However, anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911.

