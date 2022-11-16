Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, the Greenville County council has voted to increase the road maintenance fee by $10 dollars. The council began discussing this back in October. Tuesday’s vote was 5 to 7.

Approving this fee means the bank account to address roads in Greenville County just got bigger. But one councilman says this could only be the start.

“People are tired of it, and they know our roads are horrible” said District 25 Councilman Ennis Fant who introduced the resolution.

The fee will increase from $15 to $25. They did the same thing in 2017—but statewide that was later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. This time—the fee is legal and it should stick.

But some leaders, like councilman Joe Dill, feel with the unresolved lawsuits from the last increase attempt, this was too soon

“Bad time to do this especially when we’re in the middle of a lawsuit,” said Dill during the meeting.

The increase is only for the next two years. Instead of the county collecting $8 million to fix roads— they’ll now collect $14 million a year. County Public Works estimates they need billions of dollars over the next 10 years to maintain roads.

“Ultimately, we need to look at some other strategies down the road, 2023, 2024″ said Fant.

Councilman Fant is already looking into strategies like a penny sales tax. Used by several other counties—the sales tax would generate money from county residents and visitors. But Fant says for now, this increased fee is a good start.

“Last time I checked $10 is a lot less than $250 which you have to pay to fix your front end every time you run it into a pothole. We’re better than that” he said.

You could see that increased fee on your bill as soon as next year.

