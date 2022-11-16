Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road.

Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers on. After examining the car, officers discovered that the ignition had been torn out.

Other officers responded to the scene and reportedly noticed two people fleeing the area. According to officers, they detained the two suspects after a short chase. The suspects were later charged after officers investigated the situation.

Officers said seven other cars were broken into and damaged by the suspects. They were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Malicious Damage.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.