Haywood County elects youngest tax collector in its history

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The election has brought many surprises, but one result is turning heads in Haywood County.

Sebastian Cothran, 21, was chosen by voters to become the youngest tax collector in the county’s history.

Haywood is the only county in North Carolina that still elects this position instead of appointing it.

Cothran says he was born and raised in Haywood County and so were his parents. He says his family history in the county even goes back to his grandparents.

“I’ll just bring new blood into the tax office. A lot of people don’t want like...just want younger faces in politics,” said Cothran,

He beat incumbent, Democrat Greg West by more than 13,000 votes.

“I didn’t win because I was a Republican. I had to work,” Cothran said, “I was talking to people on the ground.”

Though there are people who doubt him due to his lack of experience; Cothran is currently studying accounting and political science at UNC Asheville. He says he hasn’t done any internships, but plans to spend the beginning of his term being a sponge.

“My number one task is to learn the job and get to know the staff,” Cothran continues, “And I’ll do anything in my power to help them and just let them teach me.”

Haywood County’s tax collector website says the official is responsible for collecting all county real and personal property taxes assessed within the county. Haywood County collects taxes for 22 fire districts, 10 road maintenance districts, and one sanitation district. The county usually raises around $40 million through the tax collector.

Cothran will do all of this while finishing his last semester of college. His accounting professor, Brad Bilsky, says he’s never seen anything like it.

“Sebastian is very enthusiastic and passionate, extremely hard worker,” Bilsky continues, “He puts a lot of effort in his work--Obviously a very intelligent student.”

Cothran tells us he has a 3.8 GPA. We asked associate professor Bilsky if he thinks the school’s program prepared Cothran for such a task.

“Anytime you’re working with a job that with that much responsibility, there’s always going to be challenges, but I have no doubt given his energy and intelligence and how we prepared him here at the school that he will definitely succeed and really do well for Haywood County,” said Bilsky.

So, Cothran says he’ll go to class at night and help collect taxes during the day.

“I didn’t just run because I wanted to shake up the status quo,” said Cothran, “I generally want to serve the residents.”

Bilsky’s advice to Cothran is to be flexible and open to different solutions. Cothran promises to put the county’s needs ahead of his school work. He’s already worked it out with his professors.

Cothran’s first day is Dec. 5. He finishes college in the Spring.

