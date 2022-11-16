Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

(AP) - Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spots in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

“The committee believes there’s been separation with Georgia,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the North Carolina State athletic director.

Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against each other the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12′s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee’s 16th ranked team, on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

