HOW TO: Mix up a warm hot toddy

Cocktail connoisseur Sam Slaughter talks about the origins of the hot toddy, and shares an easy way to mix one up on a cold night.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Ingredients for Sam’s hot toddy:

2 oz bourbon

3 oz hot black tea

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz honey

2-3 dashes orange bitters

