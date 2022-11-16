HOW TO: Mix up a warm hot toddy
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cocktail connoisseur Sam Slaughter talks about the origins of the hot toddy, and shares an easy way to mix one up on a cold night.
Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.
Ingredients for Sam’s hot toddy:
- 2 oz bourbon
- 3 oz hot black tea
- .5 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz honey
- 2-3 dashes orange bitters
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.