HOW TO: Mix up a warm hot toddy

Sam Slaughter mixes up a hot toddy that will keep you warm on a cold night.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cocktail connoisseur Sam Slaughter talks about the origins of the hot toddy, and shares an easy way to mix one up on a cold night.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Ingredients for Sam’s hot toddy:

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • 3 oz hot black tea
  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz honey
  • 2-3 dashes orange bitters

