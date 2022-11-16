Join Fox Carolina at Wreaths Across America in December

Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post 52 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Robinson Memorial Gardens Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 17. The cemetery is located at 1425 Powdersville Road in Easley.

Fox Carolina is proud to sponsor and participate in the local event. All are invited to attend and lay the wreaths provided on graves.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the national organization holds ceremonies to remember, honor and teach citizens about the sacrifices made for America. They do this by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

If you would like to contribute to the fund that purchases the wreaths for the local ceremony, they are $15 each and you can send your check to this address:

American Legion Post 52

118A Legions Street

Easley, SC 29642

Please indicate in the subject line of your check that the contribution goes to wreaths for veterans’ graves.

If you have questions, contact Sam Gillespie at 678-643-1643.

