Lucky Brand opens Friday in Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lucky Brand is opening a store at Haywood Mall this week.

The denim retailer is joining their lineup of stores in a spot between Buckle and Pandora on the mall’s upper level. The store’s opening is set for Nov. 18.

Haywood Mall also said a new dining option, Corn Dog by Mr. Cow, is opening in November and Australia-based retailer Cotton On will open in early 2023.

