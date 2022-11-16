Lucky Brand opens Friday in Haywood Mall
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lucky Brand is opening a store at Haywood Mall this week.
The denim retailer is joining their lineup of stores in a spot between Buckle and Pandora on the mall’s upper level. The store’s opening is set for Nov. 18.
Haywood Mall also said a new dining option, Corn Dog by Mr. Cow, is opening in November and Australia-based retailer Cotton On will open in early 2023.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.