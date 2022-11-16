Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
Deputies said the chase ended near Fairforest Elementary School on Mt. Zion Road and Campground Road and Samuel Nortez Bittle was arrested
Bittle was arrested on the following charges:
- Driving under suspension - first degree
- Reckless Driving
- Driving under the influence - first degree
- Resisting arrest with assault
