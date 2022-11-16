Officials warn consumers about utility imposter scammers as temperatures drop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) is partnering with South Carolina utilities to warn consumers about utility imposter scams as consumers turn on their heat for the winter on Utility Scam Awareness Day.

Officials said consumers have reported seeing scammers dressed like a representative of a utility company, going door-to-door and demanding payment in prepaid cards or else power would be shut off.

The scammer might call and claim the consumer needs a new meter or they are late on their payments.

Here are some of the top red flags of a utility imposter scam:

Asking for payment in prepaid debit, gift card, money transfer, payment app or cryptocurrency. No real utility company will ever ask a consumer to pay with anything other than direct forms of payment like a bank account or credit card. If someone claiming to be a utility says a consumer must pay in an uncommon form of payment, it’s a scam. Every time. No matter what they say.

Use scare tactics or threaten consumer into paying ASAP. Often a scammer will warn the consumer they are late with a payment and if they don’t pay immediately, their services will be shut off. Utilities are required to provide consumers with at least 10 days written notice before their service is shut off and a second notice a few days prior.

Cold-call and ask for consumer to verify personal information. A cold-call is when an unsolicited visit or telephone call made by someone trying to obtain payment or information for a service. If a consumer receives a cold-call from anyone asking to verify private information like an account numbers/balances, Social Security number, date of birth, etc., hang up and directly call the utility company.

Officials said consumers should also be wary of their caller IDs as scammers will “spoof” the number they are calling from, which causes the customer’s phone to display a false caller ID.

Often, the scammer will “spoof” a local number, perhaps even using the utility’s standard customer service number.

If anyone believes they are a victim of a scam contact local law enforcement and call one of the utility customer service center below:

Dominion Energy South Carolina: (800) 251-7234

Duke Energy Carolinas: (800) 777-9898

Duke Energy Progress: (800) 452-2777

Santee Cooper: (800) 804-7424

Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina: Visit https://www.ecsc.org/ecsc-members-map to find the direct number of your co-op.

Lockhart Power: (800) 368-1289

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.