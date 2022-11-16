Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.

We’re in West Greenville where Ruth Patton starts her day by watering her plants, just something small that reminds her of home.

“I went from a three-bedroom home to an apartment,” Patton said.

Disabled at age 39, she’s now a housing choice voucher holder who says searching for affordable housing has become a full-time job. And she’s looking for landlords who accept vouchers which are a means to provide rental assistance to the low income, the elderly and disabled on the private market.

“I’m on this everyday – not just for me, but for everybody,” she said.

In fact, Shawn Williams, Greenville Housing Authority CEO says there’s at least 200 other voucher holders like Patton.

“We offer security deposits, we’re offering damage claims, we are looking at incentives to really be able to partner with landlords to help us provide decent safe and affordable housing to families who live in our area, who work in our area,” Williams said.

But that’s for people on one end of the spectrum.

“It’s happening, there is a need for affordable housing,” she said.

Williams is referring to a 2020 Greenville Housing Fund and County Redevelopment Authority backed strategic plan that revealed even before COVID, approximately 50,000 county residents were cost burdened. Meaning they spend over 30% of their gross income on rent. And thousands of new affordable units would be needed each year in order to meet the needs of families.

“It just shows that there’s a bigger need for affordable housing,” Williams said.

Princeton University monitors the eviction crisis and has recorded a recent spike in evictions in Greenville County, with 383 filings in just one week in October. It’s numbers social service nonprofits like United Ministries are seeing.

“At the end of the day for the people who are coming to us, that bottom line of what is left in the bank account at the end of the month really matters,” said Lizzie Bebber, United Ministries executive director.

United Ministries has experienced an increase for emergency rent and utilities assistance.

“If you add the food support we’ve done over the last year, we’ve served 1,600 people,” Bebber said.

And the majority working adults under 60.

“Just increased cost for the family unit. The increased cost of food, the increased cost of living in general,” Bebber said. “The hourly pay or even salaries of folks living in the community – they’re often not able to keep up with the rising costs.”

Greenville’s Strategic Housing Plan also includes a housing preservation strategy to over 3,000 affordable homes.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.