Thanksgiving foods may not be good for your dog

Wendy Boehm from Hounds Town USA and her dog, Baby, stop by to talk about which Thanksgiving foods dogs should avoid.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Many of us are looking forward to our Thanksgiving feast, but if your dog wants to join you at the table, you’ll want to think twice!

Wendy Boehm from Hounds Town USA stopped by Access Carolina with her pup, Baby, to tell us which “people foods” are safe for dogs, and which ones Fido should not eat.

Hounds Town USA is located at 451 W. Centennial St. in Spartanburg. Learn more here.

