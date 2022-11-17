BOLD addresses recruitment, retention and more classroom representation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s American Education Week, a time to celebrate the advances in public education, but also to discuss the challenges of teaching, and the needs of students. And for one group in the Upstate, it’s being bold about equity, diversity and inclusion in the classroom.

The BOLD Leadership Network is a collective of principals, teachers and other educators who formed in the fall of 2020 to address recruitment, retention and the need for more representation. Today, their footprint has expanded.

CycleBar Greenville is a space where you’ll be pushed.

“We all need some kind of structure and consistency,” said Judy Bines, CycleBar Greenville general manager. “It’s good for your health.”

It’s also a space committed to contributing to social causes in the Upstate. Both the visible and the less visible.

“If you really peel back the layers of the onion there’s a lot of pain – depending on who you are and what your background is. And people don’t talk enough these days,” Bines said. “That’s a social responsibility. If you want your business to last, you need to be paying attention to what’s going on in your community and it’s great for busines if you truly have a place that’s really for anyone.”

Bines is a BOLD ally a title given to leaders in business, health, government and other sectors supporting the vision of the BOLD Leadership Network through workshops, seminars, fundraising and scholarship support.

“They’re taught how to survive and not necessarily thrive,” she said.

Bines is referring to the state of education and a reality for some Black youth, a population some male educators know all too well.

“There is absolutely a damaging ripple effect to not having more diversity in the classroom, in terms of the teachers. In terms of the staff,” said Edward Anderson, OnTrack Greenville executive director and BOLD Affinity Space Chair. “A community is inclusive of everyone. Not just someone who looks a certain way. But all of us.”

Anderson is helping lead the charge to end that ripple effect. According to the National Education Association only 2% of educators are Black males. That’s especially noteworthy as multiple studies show Black students are 39-percent more likely to have college aspirations if they have at least one Black teacher in elementary school. BOLD is about recruiting and keeping those teachers in the field.

“You need to surround them with good coaching, good support, encouragement and so they stay in the field,” said Dr. Carlos Grant, Wade Hampton High School principal and BOLD Services chair.

Failure to do so can prove damaging. A National Education Association report also finds Black boys are placed in special education at an “alarming rate” and punished more harshly. Both are contributing factors for drop-outs and eventual incarceration.

“I’m not one to find or use excuses but to find solutions -- and that’s what a BOLD leader embodies,” said Damon Qualls, Montvue Elementary School principal and BOLD Conversations chair.

“It’s just being vocal. Someone who shows and models the example of what a leader looks like,” added Farrell Thomas, Gray Court-Owings School principal and BOLD Services committee member.

The BOLD formula is at work and has even caught the attention of a school district in Iowa.

“Schools cannot do it alone. BOLD cannot do it alone. Kids are at school for seven-and-a-half to eight hours a day and then they go home,” Anderson said.

Evidence of Upstate leaders working to uplift others on a national level.

“We’re mentors, consultants for (Iowa City School) district to help develop current sitting principals who are in their induction year,” Dr. Grant said.

Peace Voices with BOLD is a community conversation that happens quarterly. On Thursday, a panel discussion with superintendents from three different school districts will be held in the Peace Center’s Gunter Theater at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their questions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.