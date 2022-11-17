Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.(Enfield Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son.

The medical examiner said the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication on Nov. 22, 2021, according to the Enfield Police Department.

The young boy ingested enough of the deadly drug that he would only be able to live for several minutes, authorities said.

“Under the circumstances we believe them to be, this is characterized as an accidental death, a negligent death, in terms of the legal mindset,” Chief Alaric Fox said.

The child’s father, Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to the police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Timothy Evans
Report: Man passed out in car, left young child in car seat
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
‘Momentous:’ Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man