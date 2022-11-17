Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus.

Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road to Saving America, will happen on November 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.’

According to organizers, the event will be open to Clemson University students and community members. However, there will be a limited number of tickets available.

Those interested in attending the event can reserve a spot at A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road to Saving America Tickets. Organizers said the event will happen on Clemson University’s campus. Those attending will get the exact location once they RSVP.

