Greenville Co. Schools proposes changes to school calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that they are proposing a one-week shift to the start and end of future school years.

Officials said this shift would allow the academic semester to end before winter break. This way, midterms, finals and state testing will be finished before students leave for winter break. Officials added that they believe this adjustment would be academically beneficial to students.

According to officials, because the first day of school is before the third Monday in August, South Carolina legislation requires that the district operates on a “year-round modified school calendar.” However, this does not mean that students will go to school for 12 months of the year. They will still have a summer break.

Officials explained that the proposed calendar is structured the same way previous calendars. The only noticeable change will be that the school year will start and end a week earlier.

Parents interested in looking at the proposed calendars can visit Proposed One-Week Shift to the Start and End of GCS Student Calendar.

