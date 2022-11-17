Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need.

Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.

The giveaway will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the GCSO Central Annex located at 1200 Pendleton Street.

Anyone in need is encouraged to attend.

Meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve bases until meals last.

