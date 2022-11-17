Greer Fire Department adapting to growth in city

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer is one of many cities in the Upstate that has seen a spike in people moving to the area over the last several years.

At the Greer Fire Department fighterfighters respond to an average of about 375 calls for service per month, an increase of about 30% since Fire Chief Dorian Flowers joined the department in 2015.

“We’re continuing to grow and continuing to respond to that growth in the city and you know, trying to just provide that better level of care,” said Flowers.

People who have called Greer home for years have seen the changes as well.

“You’re happy to see the growth and the people that come along with that and you know maybe as a southerner, sometimes you’re like ugh you want to keep it to yourself so it’s a little bit bittersweet, but ultimately glad,” said Jason Culberson.

To address the changes, the city bought 4.5 acres for $910,000 near the intersection of Chick Springs Road and Suber Road for a new fire station.

That station will replace the current one on Hood Road 1.5 miles away.

“It’s going to be a better use of those resources and improvement deployment,” said Flowers.

Public safety changes are noticed by people who have just moved to the city too, like Christopher Jenkins.

“Public safety growth, it wasn’t the main thing I looked for but I see it and I recognize that it’s something good,” he said.

Currently, the average response time on a call for the fire department is five minutes. When the new station opens up, thanks to its proximity to main roads, in some places that response time will go down by a minute or more.

“30 seconds here might not sound like a lot, but it does equate to a lot more property damage. A lot more risk to life” explained Flowers.

The station on Hood road will be turned into a training facility.

The hope is the new fire station will be open in the first part of 2024.

