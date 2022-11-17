Polk County Schools teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County Schools confirmed that a teacher from the district was recently charged with indecent liberties with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said John Brian Taylor was charged and taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to Polk County School officials, Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School and is currently on administrative lead.

This is all the information that officials released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.