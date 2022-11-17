Polk County Schools teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

John Brian Taylor
John Brian Taylor(Polk County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County Schools confirmed that a teacher from the district was recently charged with indecent liberties with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said John Brian Taylor was charged and taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to Polk County School officials, Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School and is currently on administrative lead.

This is all the information that officials released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Documents reveal abuse at psychiatric facility for children, teens
Documents reveal abuse at psychiatric facility for children, teens
Pancreatic cancer day image
CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital talks about living five years with pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer day image
Pancreatic cancer survivor
Gun at Westside High School
Gun at Westside High School