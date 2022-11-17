‘Red Cup Rebellion’: Upstate Starbucks workers join in national strike

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Employees at an Upstate Starbucks are joining over 100 unionized Starbucks stores in a national strike, according to a Starbucks Workers United Union organizer.

Organizers are calling the strike the “Red Cup Rebellion” as it takes place on on Thursday, Nov. 17, the same day as the corporation’s well known Red Cup Day.

On Red Cup Day, customers across the country are given a branded Starbucks cup with selected purchases. In retaliation, striking workers said they will be demonstrating outside of their stores and handing out Starbucks Workers United branded cups to customers instead.

Workers at the I-85 and Clemson Blvd. Starbucks store in Anderson said they are participating in the nationwide unfair labor practice strike demanding Starbucks to “fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith”.

“Starbucks partners are the face and cornerstone of the Company, yet they are forced into running perpetually understaffed stores, and given inconsistent schedules they can’t rely on. Conditions like these are what led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the Company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employees. Now, Starbucks partners are demanding the Company meet them at the bargaining table to create improved standards in staffing and scheduling, along with a host of other bargaining proposals that have been crafted by partner leaders across the country.”

According to the union, Starbucks Workers United represents over 260 locations accounting for nearly 7,000 workers in the country.

The National Labor Relations Board has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 900 alleged violations of federal labor law.

