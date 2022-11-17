Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car.

Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.

According to the incident report, a young girl was in a car seat in the back of the car, which was unlocked, “making it easily available for her to get out of the vehicle or for an unknown subject to get into.”

The responding officer said the child had an ‘extremely full’ diaper and Evans didn’t know how long it had been since her last meal.

“She was smiling at me, however she did have a tear coming from her eye and her nose was running,” the officer wrote in the report.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video and it showed Evans arriving at the laundromat more than three hours before they responded.

Police said they found a glass pipe with a white powdery substance while searching Evans, but there was not enough material to test. Evans told police he was tired and did not have any medical conditions that would cause him to pass out, according to the report.

Evans had two warrants for probation violation.

He was arrested and is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, drug possession, possession of a stolen pistol and MPD drugs near a school.

The child’s mother picked her up and police said they contacted the Department of Social Services.

