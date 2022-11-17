Restaurants to feed the whole family this holiday season
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The most wonderful time of year means lots of time with family and eating delicious food. But if you need a break in the kitchen, Ariel Turner says there are some great places to get yummy comfort foods the whole family will love.
Ariel Turner is a professional foodie who writes for Off The Grid Greenville. You can see more of Ariel’s work here.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.