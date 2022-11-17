Sandy Burris plays pickleball while battling breast cancer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When she’s in between the white lines, Sandy Burris is a ball of energy.

“Magnetic,” Leslie Carrico, Sandy Burris’ Pickleball partner/friend, said. “Electric.”

“She loves life,” Leah Eragon, Sandy Burris’ Pickleball partner/friend, said. “We call our team Sandy Strong.”

She’s determined to not let life overwhelm her.

“I have not spent one day in bed.” Sandy Burris, Pickleball athlete, said.

No matter how tough the obstacle.

“It’s like I knew. I really feel like it was my faith. It was God,” Burris said. “That I was going to be okay. I didn’t freak out. I just went about it.”

Back in April, Sandy had a routine mammogram. The results showed Stage I breast cancer.

“I didn’t freak out. I just went about it. That’s God working in me. That’s not me,” Burris said. “And I’ve just had fun. It’s weird. I’ve enjoyed life.”

While she undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatment, Sandy takes to the courts.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” Burris said. “But, pickleball’s been such a huge part of it and especially part of my mindset.”

Her pickleball teammates at her side.

“She basically is at the center,” Carrico said. “We all surround her. We want her to do well. So, we’re all there for her.”

On and off the court.

“Everyday we’re impressed. She gives 100%,” Eragon said. “And there are days you can see that she’s tired. But she’s here. She’s just playing like everyone else.”

Sandy’s determined to not let cancer stop her.

“I think if you live your life waiting on something to happen, then you’re never really living your life,” Burris said. “I’m very blessed that I have a spirit in me that’s allowed me to choose the happy route.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.