SCHP: Person hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night.
According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.
This case remains under investigation.
