SCHP: Person hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

This case remains under investigation.

