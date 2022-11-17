As the Upstate grows, so does concern for maintaining greenspace and forests

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You hear about it all the time---the upstate is growing. Both residential and industry growth is taking place and that puts farmland and field space at risk. Some neighbors are also concerned about what this means for the future. Because of that—a local land conservation agency is working to make sure Greenville’s natural resources and lands are protected.

One of Lisa Nielsen’s favorite things about Greenville is its greenspace. But, she’s worried that soon, the greenspace will be gone.

“We will look like everytown USA. there will be no reason for me to say ``come to Greenville is beautiful,’ that will be gone” she said.

Nielsen’s always had a passion for protecting greenery. She feels sights like gutted fields are becoming too common in the upstate.

“More frequently than I would like to see. Farmland is up for sale consistently. I understand we have a great deal of growth in this area, but there needs to be protocol put into place to limit the absolute deforestation-- for wildlife, for greenspace,” she said.

It’s not just small areas of land, it’s hundreds of acres. As the upstate continues to grow—forest and fields are lost to development.

“We don’t develop like they do in big cities where you can get hundreds of families in one unit. It’s hundreds of homes spread out over many acres and so the footprint of developed land is growing dramatically” said Richard Carr, a land conservation specialist with Upstate Forever.

Upstate Forever is a non-profit that advocates for protecting greenspace and forests, commonly by obtaining conservation easements. They also work with county governments and landowners to protect land. Specialists with the non-profit say the residential and commercial growth in the upstate has contributed to the demise of hundreds of field and forest acres. Their top concerns now are preserving water quality and farmland.

“They go from woodland habitat or mixed farm and woodland habitat to completely clear,” said Carr.

The nonprofit has a new 5 year strategic plan to identify and protect vulnerable land, but their push alone won’t be enough. They say controlled growth policies from local governments is what would make the difference.

“Sometimes it is a hard push when we could really use more resources to do that,” said Carr.

As for Nielsen, she plans to continue pushing leaders for policy change.

“The best thing that I have ever achieved is to get a lot of voices reaching out and saying that they feel the same,” she said.

