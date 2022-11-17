Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School.

Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.

According to deputies, the student was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Deputies added that no threats were ever made toward the school

This is all the information that officials have released. We will update this story as we learn more.

