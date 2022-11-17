Will SC tax rebates be taxable at federal level?

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the announcement that the South Carolina Department of Revenue will be issuing rebates to taxpayers, there’s a big question: Will the rebate be considered taxable income at the federal level?

FOX Carolina reached out to the SCDOR for answers. They issued the following statement:

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state returns by Oct. 17 will receive a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year.

If you didn’t meet the deadline, you have until Feb. 15 to file a 2021 SC individual income tax return in order to receive a rebate in March 2023.

You can check your rebate status and eligibility on the SCDOR website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A police car
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend
Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
Boxes of food going to people in need
Boxes of food going to people in need