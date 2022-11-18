Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new lawsuit has been filed against multiple defendants including a Florida cheerleading gym.

Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of three young athletes alleging sexual abuse by Erick Kristianson, a coach at Champion Elite Legacy cheerleading gym, owned by Ashley Hughes in South Daytona, Florida.

According to the lawsuit, the three athletes claimed Kristianson exposed himself to them, had sexual conversations, touched them inappropriately.

Kristianson was reportedly considered a certified coach by the Varsity Defendants, Defendant USASF, Defendant USA Cheer, and Defendants Bain Capital and Charlesbank, a classification that essentially identified Kristianson as a duly vetted and safe coach for working with minor children.

The lawsuit mentioned that Varsity Defendants, Defendant Champion Elite, and Defendants Bain Capital and Charlesbank violated their responsibility to provide safe premises free from harm from third parties.

The defendants are said to have failed to properly vet the coaches by investigating backgrounds, provide sufficient oversight and monitoring of the member gyms, sexual and physical abuse to minors, and other claims.

The abuse survivors are represented by attorneys Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling, Alexandra Benevento from the Strom Law Firm, LLC as well as Robby Bell, Greg Francis, and Ryan Fletcher from Osborne & Francis Personal Injury Lawyers.

MORE NEWS: Varsity Spirit abuse scandal expands to NC with new lawsuit

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.