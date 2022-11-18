Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Friday saying Benjamin Damron was charged Wednesday with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery.

[Three face charges related to sex crimes involving children]

Officers say that three young men have come forward so far and that Damron knew the boys and their families.

The offenses happened during the last five years at least, officers said.

According to police, the alleged incidents happened at parks and at Damron's home.

“As parents and as caretakers, we have to be able to have conversations with them about what is appropriate and not appropriate and know who they can come to when they have problems,” Lieutenant James Ivie said during Friday’s press briefing. “When somebody abuses the trust that parents and kids have put in them it makes it extremely disturbing.”

According to police, he was a youth leader at Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots. All the agencies have been notified by CMPD, officers said.

However, a spokesperson for Mercy Church says Damron “has never been involved in leadership or served in any capacity.”

The church shared the following statement with WBTV:

“We were made aware through the November 18th evening news of the allegations involving Mercy Church in regard to the investigation of Benjamin Damron. We grieve for those who were victims in this situation and are praying for all of those affected. We have been and remain in contact with the authorities and will continue to support them in their investigation efforts. We would like to clarify that Mr. Damron has never been involved in leadership or served in any capacity with MercyKids, Mercy Students, or any other ministry at Mercy Church and was never a member of Mercy Church. We have no record of Mr. Damron being engaged at Mercy Church since our church opened in 2015. The safety of the children in our care is of utmost importance to us. We take all matters regarding our security policies seriously. We strongly encourage anyone with information about this situation to contact the investigating authorities.”

Likewise, when asked for comment, Southbrook Church said that Damron attended occasionally, but never was a member of the church, nor did he ever serve as a volunteer, including as a youth leader.

The church said that it is “in contact with the investigating authorities and will support their efforts in any way we can.”

Elevation Church also offered a statement, saying that Damron has not been an ‘active volunteer’ or ‘small group leader’ since 2019. Their full statement reads as follows:

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved. We did inform CMPD that Benjamin Damron has not been an active volunteer or small group leader since 2019. The church had no knowledge of any of these instances. And none of these instances are alleged to have happened in or around church owned facilities. We will continue to work with the authorities if they need anything further and continue to pray for the families.

Mr. Damron served on occasion from 2014-2017 as a drummer at a remote campus and he was not affiliated with Elevation Worship. He served as a small group co-leader from 2015-2019 when he left to attend another church. This role did include a background check that was performed with no red flags.”

Officers say the incidents happened in parks and at his home. Officers from Matthews and Union County are involved in the investigation.

Police say the investigation started earlier this week when the three boys went to Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center and completed forensic interviews.

Pat’s Place was unable to comment on the specifics of this case but says they want parents and their children to know there are resources in place and support to report crimes.

“We are trained to talk to kids and teens in a way that is nonleading and that uses their own words, that is developmentally appropriate and our goal is to have them share any experience that they may have had, that they’re willing to share in their own words, and in their own time,” said Ann Glaser, the organization’s Chief Program Officer, and interviewer.

According to NC State Law, you are required to report suspected child abuse. You can call 911 to speak with a police dispatcher or call the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services at 980.31.HELPS.

For more information on interviews at Pat’s Place and resources for your child, click here.

“That is the key is letting them know that they are safe where we are, they’re not in trouble with us and we are here to help and we also do not force or coerce any child or teen to talk,” Glaser said. “We leave that control up to them as well.”

CMPD is encouraging anyone who has any information to Detective Brennan, at 704-353-1940 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com. Resources will be provided for victims and their families.

For the latest developments sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.