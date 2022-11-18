Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary.

The Sheriff’s Office said the child was conscious and alert following the accident. They are currently being taken to a hospital in Greenville.

As of right now, Lucas Avenue is blocked.

Stay tuned as this story develops.

