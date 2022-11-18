Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary.
The Sheriff’s Office said the child was conscious and alert following the accident. They are currently being taken to a hospital in Greenville.
As of right now, Lucas Avenue is blocked.
