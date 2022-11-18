Clyburn announces future plans, steps away from Democratic Whip in Congress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn announced his future plans for the next Congress Friday.

Clyburn said in a statement that he will become the House Assistant Democratic Leader and not remain the Democratic Whip in the next session of Congress. Clyburn has held the position from 2007 through 2011 and from 2019 to the present.

“This election cycle, the American people made their voices heard and Democrats exceeded expectations. As we set about the work of building on our accomplishments, I’m ready to remain at the leadership table as the Assistant Democratic Leader,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn’s announcement comes the day after Nancy Pelosi announced she was not running for leadership in the House.

