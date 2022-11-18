Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Hewes is described to have medium length curly brown hair.

If you have seen Carter, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.