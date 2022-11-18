Despite development alterations, Greenville city planning still has concerns with “Woven”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow a development proposal for West Greenville. The mixed-use apartment and commercial space project is called “Woven.”

This project has bounced around city officials since August. Back in October, during what was supposed to be the final reading of the project, the city council sent it back to the planning commission to review.

Thursday night, the planning commission and the public weighed in on the project once again. The meeting lasted more than three hours and just like all the past meetings involving this project---it was a packed house. The public comment portion alone, lasted at least an hour.

The developers presented new renderings to the planning commission—but despite months of progress, meetings and changes some commissioners felt it still wasn’t ready yet.

There have been a couple changes to the project, most noticeably the color. But also developers have cut it down from 250 units to 214. Overall the highest point is still 6-stories, but the back which faces the West Greenville neighborhood was cut down to 4-stories.

When the commission had their chance to speak—they echoed some of the same concerns they had originally. Some of them did not like the altered color scheme in some parts, design, and still the size and scale. One commissioner said she felt like the project was getting there—it’s just not there yet.

“It’s a special enough piece of property and project it’s needed in the village. and to get it right, it’s going to take a hot second. architecture for me is how we can solve some of the issues,” said Meg Terry, the Greenville City Planning Commission Chairwomen.

The developer, Brian Schick with Woodfield Development, expressed concern about the rising costs to make the project happen.

“Still increasing construction costs, interest rates, we’re at the very edge and this is what we’ve proposed, this is what we can do. We hope it’s been responsive,” he said to the commission.

Developers took commissioners feedback. In the end commissioners felt they could not make a recommendation just yet, which the developers accepted. So, they’ll come back for another meeting on November 29th. That’s when they will vote on a recommendation to give to the city council. The project will be back in council’s hands in early December.

