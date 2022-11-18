Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel.

Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction.

The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will go up on Dec. 6 until Dec. 31.

The Ferris wheel’s hours of operation will be:

Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m

Christmas Day – Closed

New Year’s Eve from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ferris wheel is sponsored by Piedmont Interstate Fair Association.

