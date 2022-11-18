Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love.

Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times.

As the Ronald McDonald House enters the season of perpetual hope and shows their lights to everyone in the Upstate, one family says they see it first hand every day.

The Lackhan family left everything they knew in Trinidad and Tobago so that their daughter could get the treatment she needs.

8-year-old Peyton Lackhan is medically complex. She has cerebral palsy, she’s autistic, G tube dependent, doesn’t eat, self harms, has precocious puberty and bilaterally deaf.

“Peyton is my inspiration,” said Peyton’s mom, Nirala Lackhan. “She is my light. To see her go through daily challenges and still wear her bright smile I would do anything for her.”

The family doesn’t have insurance but the Ronald McDonald House still took them in and gave them a place to eat and rest their heads.

“It brings my heart such joy,” Nirala said. “She has come from a state of being emaciated. There’s always hope because once I can have my daughter happy, I can do anything.”

Just as the Lights of Love shine hope to families across the country, she hopes her daughter’s story shines light on the importance of places like the Ronald McDonald House.

This year’s annual event will start at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and the lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

