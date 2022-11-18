Local spots to watch The World Cup

Sam Slaughter shares three local picks for places to watch the World Cup with other fans.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday, November 20 on FOX Carolina. There are a number of places around our area where fans can gather to cheer on their favorite teams.

Author and cocktail connoisseur Sam Slaughter shares three of his favorites.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

