Man accused of murder arrested in Jackson Co., deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a former Cashiers resident was arrested for first-degree murder.

Sheriff Chip Hall said on July 1, 2020, deputies went to a home on Racquet Club Drive near Cashiers in response to a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Brittney Nicole Leftridge dead.

The sheriff said Leftridge and Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, lived together at the home.

Higgs was charged in the shooting death of Leftridge, according to deputies. He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $5 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.