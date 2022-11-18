Man Shares How All Terrain Wheelchair Changed His Life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Outdoor lovers with mobility needs can now easily explore Georgia State Parks. The state’s Department of Natural Resources is partnering with a foundation that provides free all-terrain wheelchairs at 10 historic sites and wildlife centers.

The program is all about encouraging more people to get outside and connect with nature.

Here in the Upstate man is sharing his personal experience of how a track chair changed his life.

Mike Hudson is a paraplegic, injured 27-years-ago. He loves hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He says his chair allows him to do the things he loves most.

He said before receiving his chair in 2014, he was sidelined, but he has the freedom to do anything.

“For years, I was looking at piers, looking at places I couldn’t access. I could see them, I just couldn’t get to them, and the day we got my first track chair I got in it. Within 15 minutes I’m at the pier I’ve been looking at for years,” said Hudson.

In an effort to help others experience the same freedom, Hudson started “R.O.A.R Outdoors”.

He is transforming his backyard at his home in Greer for recreational shooting, hunting, and a soon-to-be fishing pond.

