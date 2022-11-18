Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department.

Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.

Police say they have not identified a suspect at this time. According to a release, there is no immediate threat to the public as this was believed to be an isolated incident.

