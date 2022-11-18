Retro-Toy Con brings together fans and voices of classic characters

Actor Arthur Burghardt makes a special stop at Access Carolina, ahead of his appearance at Retro-Toy Con this weekend.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Retro-Toy Convention takes place this weekend in Greenville, bringing celebrity guests, panels, cosplay, vendors and more.

Actor Arthur Burghardt, who voiced Destro in G.I. Joe, Destroyer in Transformers, and many other characters, made a special appearance on Access Carolina ahead of the convention.

Learn more about Retro-Toy Con and purchase tickets here.

