Retro-Toy Con brings together fans and voices of classic characters

The Retro-Toy Convention takes place this weekend in Greenville, bringing celebrity guests, panels, cosplay, vendors and more.

Actor Arthur Burghardt, who voiced Destro in G.I. Joe, Destroyer in Transformers, and many other characters, made a special appearance on Access Carolina ahead of the convention.

Learn more about Retro-Toy Con and purchase tickets here.

